×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban metro cop accused of stabbing Yolanda Bianca Khuzwayo left in the dock with no lawyer

Victim's family traumatised by woman's injuries

By LWAZI HLANGU - 09 April 2024 - 15:20
Durban metro police constable Sizwe Ngema appeared in the Durban magistrate's court for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Yolanda Khuzwayo.
Durban metro police constable Sizwe Ngema appeared in the Durban magistrate's court for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Yolanda Khuzwayo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The murder case against a Durban metro police officer accused of killing his girlfriend has been postponed after uncertainty about his legal representative. 

Sizwe Ngema is facing charges of murder and theft for allegedly stabbing Yolanda Bianca Khuzwayo, his pregnant girlfriend, and making off with her cellphone in a flat on Joseph Nduli Street on Easter Sunday.

He allegedly took pictures and videos of the victim’s final moments, with the knife still stuck in her body, and distributed them to several people and on social media.

Ngema made his second appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where Legal Aid was expected to announce its decision on representing him.

It had previously asked for time to verify Ngema’s employment status to determine whether he qualified for state representation before he could apply for bail.

However, a lawyer told the court she was a stand-in for another lawyer who could not make it to court on the day. She left before the matter was concluded.

Meanwhile, Legal Aid said it was still verifying if Ngema qualified for free legal representation and a decision would be communicated on Thursday.

The matter was postponed to April 15 for the defence to work out its representation.

The victim’s family told TimesLIVE they believed Ngema was using the issue of his legal representation to delay proceedings.

“This man knows the law, and if he doesn’t then he is surrounded by people who do. I feel like this is another technique to hurt us, because why does he not represent himself if he can’t get one because he has that right? He wants us to suffer more because every time we go to court we have to relive that moment,” said Nozipho Khuzwayo, the victim’s aunt.

She said the family was still coming to terms with the incident, considering they didn’t get to deal with the matter privately.

She said she was traumatised when preparing her niece's body for the funeral.

“There was no part of her body without stab wounds, she had wounds even towards her private parts. How do you do that?” she asked.

“I even refused for my sister to go and help washing the body. She wanted to, but I told her it was not a good idea. When I came back I was so traumatised, but I’m only processing my trauma now because I had to be strong for my sister.”

TimesLIVE

Moema remains in custody after case postponement

Former bursary specialist at KPMG SA made a brief appearance in the Specialist Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court ...
News
8 hours ago

Lawbreakers should not be lawmakers – IEC counsel

"Serious lawbreakers should not be lawmakers." These are the words of the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) counsel Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in the ...
News
12 hours ago

Court rules married man’s girlfriend cannot claim from his estate

The South Gauteng High Court has ruled against the girlfriend of a married man who wanted to claim against his estate.
News
1 day ago

Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment not been arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in February last year has questioned why Sidney Mfunda Gcaba hasn’t been arrested ...
News
1 day ago

Delay in case of 64 charged with instigating July 2021 unrest

The start of the trial of 64 people charged with instigating the July 2021 unrest has again been postponed.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack