×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Minors aged 7 and 9 ‘raped, kept hostage overnight’ in Emalahleni

05 April 2024 - 08:06
According to police the two girls went missing on March 30 from their parents' home near Emalahleni. Stock photo.
According to police the two girls went missing on March 30 from their parents' home near Emalahleni. Stock photo.  
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The alleged rapes of two minors, aged seven and nine, has sent shockwaves in the Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) community.

According to police, the two girls went missing on March 30 from their parents' home in Vosman policing precinct, near Emalahleni.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said their parents were unable to locate them in the area where they had been playing and notified the police, who opened a missing person's file for investigation.

“A search for the victims was not successful,” he said.

“On March 31 information came through from Phola police station indicating the victims were found and that both had been raped.”

Mdhluli said the two children were assisted by a woman after being dumped on the streets by their attacker. He said they were left to fend for themselves and find their way home after they were held hostage for the night.

“The good Samaritan found the victims, who presented signs of shock and were shivering as they were not appropriately dressed for the weather. The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was assigned to probe this horrific incident.”

The police have urged the community to come forward with important information to assist the investigation.

TimesLIVE

Western Cape ranked the least safe province for women while Limpopo is most safe

The Western Cape is ranked the least safe province for women followed by Gauteng and Eastern Cape while Limpopo is considered the safest province to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Girl, 7, allegedly sexually assaulted by grade 7 pupil at Limpopo school

An urgent investigation is under way in Limpopo after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a grade 7 pupil.
News
3 weeks ago

Bodies of 4-year-old girl and her father found hanging from roof beams

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of a four-year-old girl and her father who were found hanging from roof beams at a house in Bela Bela.
News
3 weeks ago

Man who raped churchgoer gets reduced sentence on appeal

A North West man sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for rape and robbery has effectively had a decade sliced off his jail term.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack