Showdown averted as MK and ANC supporters converge on high court
About 6,000 supporters on both sides were singing, dancing and waving flags
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A strong police contingent was deployed to the high court precinct in Durban on Wednesday in anticipation of possible clashes between ANC and MK Party supporters.
Several roads were closed as buses, taxis and cars carrying supporters gathered outside the Durban high court where the ANC took the newly formed party to task for “hijacking ANC logos and trademarks”.
Among the leaders who attended were MKP founder Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
While court was in progress, about 6,000 supporters on both sides were singing, dancing and waving flags under the watch of various police units including public order policing, a tactical unit and metro police.
Both parties set up camps, with the ANC erecting a marquee and stage at Hoy Park while MK set up their base outside the Somtseu Road court entrance, ahead of speeches by leaders on both sides.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC head of mobilisation and provincial executive member Nhlakanipho Ntombela was optimistic that the court would rule in their favour.
“The judge would have to make a determination on what will happen going forward. There is no other platform other than the courts to deal with that,” said Ntombela. “People are stealing the name of uMkhonto [weSizwe] for their own political ends. You can’t be silent as an organisation. We are happy with the people who are here — we arranged this from Monday, but in fact expectations were that the case would sit in Maritzburg.”
Ntombela said the only yardstick to gauge support for a party was through rallies and elections. He dismissed claims that the ANC was not faring well on the campaign trail.
“There is a perception in the media that people don’t want anything to do with the ANC. This is contrary to what we are encountering on the ground. Yes, people are raising their dissatisfaction, and we are noting that.”
One of the issues to come out during canvassing was the lacklustre performance of some councillors and the tensions which played out during the Samwu-led strike in the eThekwini metro, he said.
“They were people who were fiddling with essential municipal infrastructure to serve their political agendas. This leaves citizens in a vacuum. People are willing to engage with the ANC because they know no [other] political home.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MK supporter Thabile Zaca from KwaDengezi township in Durban Outer West said she had grown “increasingly disillusioned” with the ANC.
“It was not an easy decision, but I cut my ties," said Zaca. She said her biggest gripe was being snubbed when work opportunities arose.
“I live with my elderly mother and some of my kids and those of my siblings. It's difficult because we struggle to make ends meet," said Zaca.
Zweli Khumalo from Hluhluwe in northern KZN said he hoped Zuma would turn things around for the country when he wins the elections.
“The poverty and the cost of living is here. Things were much better under Zuma's rule,” said Khumalo.
Silindike Monyeki from Johannesburg said she wasted no time in “jumping ship” when MK was formed in December. “As a matter of fact, I was one of those people who was lobbying Zuma to opt out of the ANC,” said Monyeki.
She lamented how the ANC had been hamstrung by the decline of the Johannesburg inner city.
“Foreigners have more rights than us. They have hijacked almost all the high-rise buildings in the inner city.”
She said the MKP's Joburg zone had arranged transport for about 50 supporters to attend the court case.
“We have had enough of the ANC. We want Zuma in the Union Buildings,” said Monyeki.
