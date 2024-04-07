The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.
The military did not immediately provide further details
Reuters
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/ File photo.
