World

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza, spokesperson says

By Ari Rabinovitch - 07 April 2024 - 14:22
An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel.
An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel.
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/ File photo.

The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

The military did not immediately provide further details

Reuters 

