Helicopters airborne as fire rages above Kalk Bay in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/olko1975
Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.
The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said in a post on social media platform X that four helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town #fire and rescue services responded to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.
Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to thick smoke engulfing the area.
The blaze was reported at 2.20pm extending towards the St James area.
“The fire spread across Boyes Drive, driven by unusually hot winds, resulting in downhill movement, which is abnormal for fires,” said TMNP.
Firefighting efforts are under way, involving teams from TMNP, NCC Environmental Services contracted crews, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, with additional support from Working on Fire and the Volunteers Wildfire Services.
“To combat the fire on the lower side of Boyes Drive, four helicopters and a spotter plane have been deployed.”
City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “One dwelling was affected by the fire, however, no occupants were present.”
He said residents had not been evacuated from homes as “crews are strategically placed to cover the residential area.
“Motorists should be cautious as the smoke may impede their visibility.”
Reports on social media suggested three homes had been affected by the blaze but could not immediately be confirmed.
Road closures included: Boyes Drive at Old Boys Drive, Main and Clairvaux.
TimesLIVE
