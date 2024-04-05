×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mondli Gungubele addresses National Artificial Intelligence Summit

By TImesLIVE - 05 April 2024 - 10:50

Courtesy of SABC News

Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is addressing the inaugural National Artificial Intelligence Summit in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.

The summit was planned after a report from the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution, which emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Governments around the world are scrambling to find policy and responses in the face of rapid advances in AI.

