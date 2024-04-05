Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is addressing the inaugural National Artificial Intelligence Summit in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.
The summit was planned after a report from the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution, which emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Governments around the world are scrambling to find policy and responses in the face of rapid advances in AI.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mondli Gungubele addresses National Artificial Intelligence Summit
Courtesy of SABC News
Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is addressing the inaugural National Artificial Intelligence Summit in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.
The summit was planned after a report from the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution, which emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Governments around the world are scrambling to find policy and responses in the face of rapid advances in AI.
TimesLIVE
Global smartphone market set to rebound in 2024: report
Sam Bankman-Fried to be sentenced for multibillion-dollar FTX fraud
Tech puts brakes on taxi driver, 24, facing fines worth nearly R400k
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos