×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Curro’s value system needs to be investigated: education department

03 April 2024 - 09:15
Curro is in the spotlight after publishing a picture depicting a black child playing the role of a cashier and a white child as the buyer as part of its career day dress-up and roleplay. The pictures were on social media.
Curro is in the spotlight after publishing a picture depicting a black child playing the role of a cashier and a white child as the buyer as part of its career day dress-up and roleplay. The pictures were on social media.
Image: screenshot

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) says there is an urgent need to investigate the constitutionality of Curro’s value system and whether there is enough conscientisation of racial equality and human rights across all its institutions and personnel.

Curro was lambasted after pictures of a primary school pupils' career day event showed a black child posed as a cashier while white children posed as veterinarians, among other professions.

Curro apologised on Sunday, acknowledging the picture was initially posted by the company on social media but was deleted after a backlash. 

The company promised to investigate as questions arose about whether the child chose to pose as a cashier or Curro officials made the decision.

The GDE has acknowledged the statement released by Curro Holdings.

However, it said the acknowledgment should be seen within the background of recent racial challenges Curro has faced, including a black teacher being called a monkey at one of its institutions.

“The GDE does not take such racial incidents lightly as they may be cultivating attitudes which reflect a society that has not fully dealt with racism, and this poses a threat not only to the education system and the model citizens it envisages to create but also to a nation that still tirelessly works towards overcoming such attitudes,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said it is also important to verify whether there are suitable mechanisms of accountability for those who fail to embrace equality and nonracialism within its institutions.

TimesLIVE

THOKO MKHWANAZI-XALUVA | Children’s rights continue to beviolated after new protection laws

SA has been a country not fit for its children. Even after its world acclaimed political dispensation that came with April 27 1994, the conditions ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

SOWETAN | Educor has failed its students

Private education group Educor’s response to the de-registration of its colleges this week is the clearest demonstration of how the company has no ...
Opinion
6 days ago

North West education MEC apologises to teacher embroiled in race storm

North West basic education MEC Ntsetsao Motsumi has apologised to a former teacher at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke, Elana Barkhuizen, for accusing her ...
News
1 week ago

Xivuri beats rural limitations with a doctorate in data sciences

Growing up in a small village of Peninghotsa in Limpopo, Dr Khensani Xivuri didn't know what she wanted to do after matric as she wasn't exposed to ...
News
1 week ago

Deregistered Educor colleges dysfunctional, incompetent – Nzimande

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande says Educor colleges are completely “dysfunctional”.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack