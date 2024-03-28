He said the party had been clear that repairing and rebuilding SA required society, which includes religious leaders who have historically played a role in the fight for freedom and safeguarding the country's democratic gains.
Politicians welcome at church,not for campaigns
Congregations seek to 'protect neutrality,intedrity of the church'
With the biggest religious weekend approaching ahead of the general elections, various churches say their doors are open to politicians but not for politicking or campaigning.
This, however, does not mean churches cannot hold politicians accountable for the state of politics in the country.
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa's Rev Pumla Nzimande said: "The church has the responsibility to speak prophetically, to speak truth to power and to act as a moral compass to those in political leadership. It does this by speaking out against corruption, injustice and unethical behaviour by those who wield political power."
Hope Restoration Ministries' Rev Siphiwe Mathebula believes that the church should not be separated from politics. "When the church is quiet, there goes down the country," he said.
Nzimande said during the Easter period, politicians would more likely "try and take advantage" of large gatherings. She said while prayers would be offered for the upcoming elections to political parties and the government, no platform would be granted to any politician to address attendees of the service.
"This protects the integrity and neutrality of the church in these matters as we need to remain impartial," she said.
Mathebula agreed, saying while politicians have shown interest in visiting the church, they would not be given any platform.
"They always want to come in and campaign. We do allow them to come and visit but they should sit like any other congregant and be ministered to. Prayers will always be offered to them but there's no politician who is given an opportunity to take the podium and campaign for his/her political party", said Mathebula.
"One of the reasons is that our congregation is made up of people from different political parties; therefore, we can’t allow political parties to come and campaign,"
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said when its members go to church, they do not proactively seek the podium unless invited to speak.
Malatsi said the church played a key role in ensuring that leaders in society serve with the utmost best values and promote ethical leadership. "The church has always been a key voice, not only that holds the moral compass but also a voice on bigger topical issues in our country, and it should be that way," he said.
Rise Mzansi spokesperson Mabine Seabe said both national and provincial party leaders who are churchgoers will be at their respective spiritual homes over the Easter weekend, where some will address the congregation or receive prayers. "Rise Mzansi office bearers and officials will be praying for the country and new leaders who care and are capable," Seabe said.
He said the party had been clear that repairing and rebuilding SA required society, which includes religious leaders who have historically played a role in the fight for freedom and safeguarding the country's democratic gains.
"Rise Mzansi speaks about new leaders who are ethical, therefore religious leaders have a role in upholding ethical standards in society. Religious leaders must never shy away from publicly calling out politicians who undermine their oath of office or the constitution," he said.
The Patriotic Alliance's spokesperson, Steve Motale, said the party does not only know God during the Easter weekend.
"Churches are where we live, we don't only think of churches during Easter. It is not the role of the church to hold politicians or anyone accountable, the role of the church is to minister to communities. The role of the church is to bring people to God," he said.
"In terms of whether we will be speaking at churches, it will depend on where we are going – sometimes we like to be ministered to but when people see us, they would like to hear from our leaders, so yes you can expect some of our leaders to speak in church, but it is something we do all the time."
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said the church had a bigger role in calling out leaders accused of looting and stealing from the country.
"I often think that the role of the church, especially the church leadership, is to ensure that leaders remain ethical and that they become people who in their practice exercise a sense of justice.
