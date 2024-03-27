Police have found the hands of a man who was attacked last week and had his body parts chopped off by his assailants.
The gruesome discovery was made by the detectives from Vosman in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, the K9 Unit, Criminal Record Centre and the Investigative Psychology Unit when they revisited the scene on Monday to search for the victim's hands.
The provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has reassured the public that the team of investigators are working tirelessly to resolve the case and chase after the suspects.
The incident happened last Wednesday when the 30-year-old was walking on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman was attacked.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was accosted by the suspects who were driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.
“The suspects told him they were going to kill him. They then drove with him into bushes.”
Mdhluli said the armed men chopped off the man's hands, took them and fled.
He said the victim was helped by security officers and was taken to hospital.
Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects should call Det-Lt Col Muntu Mbatha 0826008537.
Police discover man's hands after attack
Suspects are still at large
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
