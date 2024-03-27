×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police discover man's hands after attack

Suspects are still at large

27 March 2024 - 11:00
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police have found the hands of a man who was attacked last week and had his body parts chopped off by his assailants. 

The gruesome discovery was made by the detectives from Vosman in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, the K9 Unit, Criminal Record Centre and the Investigative Psychology Unit when they revisited the scene on Monday to search for the victim's hands.

The provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has reassured the public that the team of investigators are working tirelessly to resolve the case and chase after the suspects.

The incident happened last Wednesday when the 30-year-old was walking on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman was attacked.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was accosted by the suspects who were driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.

“The suspects told him they were going to kill him. They then drove with him into bushes.”

Mdhluli said the armed men chopped off the man's hands, took them and fled. 

He said the victim was helped by security officers and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects should call Det-Lt Col Muntu Mbatha 0826008537.

Two more suspects, including a police officer, arrested for kidnapping cousins in North West

A multidisciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins' kidnapping has arrested two more suspects, including a police sergeant attached ...
News
8 hours ago

Police search for suspects who ‘chopped off man’s hands and fled with them’

Police are looking for six suspects who left a 30-year-old man for dead after chopping off both his hands on Wednesday last week.
News
2 days ago

Cousins kidnapped in North West found unharmed as six arrested

Two cousins kidnapped while on their way to school have been found unharmed, North West police confirmed on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack