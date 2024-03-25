×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police search for suspects who ‘chopped off man’s hands and fled with them’

Victim attacked in Vosman near Emalahleni

25 March 2024 - 10:00
Six suspects attacked the man in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Six suspects attacked the man in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police are looking for six suspects who left a 30-year-old man for dead after chopping off both his hands on Wednesday last week.

Police said the man was walking on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman, near Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), when he was attacked.

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was accosted by the suspects who were driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.

“The suspects told him they were going to kill him. They then drove with him into bushes.”

Mdhluli said the armed men chopped off the man's hands, took them and fled. 

He said the victim was helped by security officers.

“Police and medical personnel were summoned and the victim was taken to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

Missing Durban boy last seen going to shop to buy cigarettes for man

On March 20 at about 1pm, nine-year-old Sibusiso Mpangase left home in Newlands East, Durban, to play with two friends and never returned home.
News
10 hours ago

Officer who rammed into two women, two children on pavement is convicted

A police officer who crashed into four people walking on the pavement with a police car on June 14 2018 has been convicted.
News
5 days ago

KZN cops arrested for murder after suspect they pursued is found dead

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday said two police officers had been arrested in connection with the death of a ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill