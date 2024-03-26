They claimed to have dumped his body and informed his family where to find him and proceeded to burn the stolen vehicle they were travelling in.
Dr Isabelle's 'killers' face another murder rap
Duo also charged with co-accused's death in robbery
The two men accused of killing Dr Michael Isabelle have also been charged with the murder of their co-accused.
Gordon Monungi, 50, and Rufus Thutloa, 45, appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday on 12 counts, including two of murder, four of robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.
The third suspect died in the vehicle the accused were using after he was shot during the robbery.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the two accused are charged with the murder of the third suspect because their actions led to the death of the suspect.
“The matter is still under investigation but two people are dead [Isabelle and the third suspect]. It does not matter who shot the third suspect. People died during the commission of the offence.
"We can charge them for the murder of the third suspect because the law expects them to foresee that their actions could result in the death of a person,” Mjonondwane said.
Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE last week reported that the suspects alleged that the third suspect died in the car while fleeing the scene after he was allegedly shot by the doctor during the robbery.
