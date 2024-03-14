×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape ranked the least safe province for women while Limpopo is most safe

14 March 2024 - 10:00
According to a study of over 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province in which they live. Stock photo.
According to a study of over 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province in which they live. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Dirk Ercken

The Western Cape is ranked the least safe province for women followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, while Limpopo is considered the safest province to live in, followed by Mpumalanga and North West.

This is according to a survey of 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, matched with reported crime statistics per 100,000 capita for murders, sexual offences and rape, assaults with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, carjackings, robberies at residential premises, property-related crimes, burglaries and vehicle theft.

The survey highlights perceptions of safety while doing various everyday actions, such as walking alone during the day or night, driving alone, being at home alone, going out with friends and also experiences of being a victim of crime. 

It found only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province they live.

“Of those surveyed, Limpopo had the lowest number of females who felt ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’, as well as who had been a victim of a crime, aligning with the findings from the most recent Victims of Crime Survey [by Stats SA]. When considering crime reports, it also indexed best for lowest community-reported serious crimes, murders, assaults, property-related crimes (including burglaries) and theft of motor vehicles or motorcycles.”

The Western Cape was bottom in the safety index (scoring 37.47) as it had the highest reported crimes per 100,000 capita for community-reported serious crimes, property-related crimes and theft of, or from, a vehicle, head of 1st For Women Insurance Seugnette van Wyngaard said

“However, despite reports of some crimes being high, this does not necessarily mean they are more frequent. The region has a well-established infrastructure for reporting crimes and, as such, higher crime stats could be down to a more supportive reporting culture, which is a positive rather than a negative,” she said.

The survey revealed many women feel ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’ in everyday situations in their province. 

“This included walking alone at night (98%), driving alone (77%), going out with friends (63%), walking alone during the day (66%) and even being alone at home (54%). Sadly, many respondents had already been victims to a crime (61%) including a house robbery or break-in (32%), cellphone theft (24%), handbag theft (13%), smash and grab (8%), gender-based violence (6%) and hijacking (5%).

“While the Northern Cape and North West exhibit some areas of concern, with high crime figures for specific categories of reported theft of motor vehicles and burglaries, both provinces scored very well in the overall category of ‘feeling safe in the province.’ However, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State showed mixed safety performances across all categories. Gauteng follows closely behind, with most respondents feeling unsafe, especially in the ‘walking alone at night’ category.”

Thirty percent of the women surveyed are considering emigration due to safety concerns. The UK was identified as the most sought-after destination (20%), followed by Canada (18%), Australia (17%), New Zealand (13%), the US (10%) and UAE (6%).

Ten tips to women for staying safe:

Index of perceptions of safety in SA's provinces.
Index of perceptions of safety in SA's provinces.
Image: Supplied
  • Stay informed: Keep abreast of local news and crime updates. Awareness of your surroundings is the first step towards personal safety.
  • Buddy system: Arrange to travel with a friend or colleague if you believe an area or journey is unsafe. There's strength in numbers, and companionship adds an extra layer of security.
  • Avoid risky areas: Be mindful of your route and avoid poorly lit or unfamiliar areas, especially at night.
  • Self-defence classes: Equip yourself with basic self-defence skills. Attend workshops or classes to enhance your ability to protect yourself if needed.
  • Use technology to your advantage: Leverage safety apps such as the Guardian Angel App, designed to send alerts and your location to chosen contacts in case of an emergency.
  • Home security: Invest in robust home security measures. Install quality locks, alarms, security doors, and surveillance cameras to safeguard your residence.
  • Car safety: Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and has working safety features. Be cautious of your surroundings, especially during car trips.
  • Insurance for protection: Secure your assets with reliable car and home insurance. These serve as financial safeguards in case of theft or damage.
  • Trust your instincts: If something feels off, trust your instincts. If a situation seems unsafe, remove yourself from the situation and seek help as soon as possible.
  • Emergency numbers: Save emergency contacts in your phone and have them easily accessible so you know who to call in a crisis.

TimesLIVE

Murders hike in Gauteng as sexual offences drop

At least 1,787 people were murdered in Gauteng from October to December 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period the year before.
News
2 days ago

Multi-Party Charter launches plan to combat crime and corruption

The Multi-Party Charter unveiled its law and order manifesto, vowing to clamp down on corruption, crime and drugs.
News
22 hours ago

Woman kidnapped while exiting her driveway in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have confirmed the kidnapping of 34-year-old Sonam Gajjar, who was grabbed and bundled into her abductors' vehicle from the ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court