South Africa

Multi-Party Charter launches plan to combat crime and corruption

13 March 2024 - 16:15
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
From left, Modiri Desmond Sehume of the United Christian Democratic Party, Prince Nkwana of the Unemployed National Party, John Steenhuisen of the DA, Prof Jannie Rossouw, Velenkosini Hlabisa of the IFP, Dr Zukile Luyenge of the Independent South African National Civic Organisation, Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, Winston Coetzee of the Spectrum National Party, Neil de Beer of the United Independent Movement, and Mahlubi Madela of the Ekhethu People's Party at the Multi-Party Charter press conference in Durban on January 24 2024.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The Multi-Party Charter unveiled its law and order manifesto, vowing to clamp down on corruption, crime and drugs.

The 11 parties say their plan will address the country's most devastating crises by focusing on four priorities: professionalising the police service, improving the criminal justice system, addressing the country's drug problem and tackling corruption and state capture.

A charter government will make it a priority to hold all criminals to account and prevent future crime by addressing its root causes. Through a focused, evidence-based strategy, we will build a safer future for all South Africans.

“We will be tough on crime and even tougher on the causes of crime, to protect people, property and infrastructure, while deterring antisocial behaviour and the abuse of power.”

The charter plans to:

Multi-Party Charter presents plan to end load-shedding

The Multi-Party Charter believes ending Eskom's monopoly and increasing private power generation is the answer to end load-shedding.
News
2 weeks ago
  •  appoint police leadership on merit and improve the training and capacitation of police officers, the detective services, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks);
  • promote the establishment of municipal police services and prioritise the SAPS budget for critical functions such as public order and visible policing;
  • ensure that policing forums are well-resourced and create additional specialised law enforcement units to boost local community policing efforts aimed at gangs and criminal syndicates who terrorise communities;
  • prioritise the safety of women, children and other vulnerable groups by dedicating funding for victim support services;
  • create specialised courts and police units to deal with corruption, sexual and gender-based violence, gangs and drugs;
  • increase budget allocations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to recruit and retain critically skilled and experienced prosecutors and specialised forensic accountants, auditors and financial investigators;
  • increase efforts to dismantle drug supply networks and illicit trade;
  • ensure harsh consequences for drug dealing and drug trafficking, while assisting drug users to quit;
  • end cadre deployment and ensure public appointments based on merit;
  • implement lifestyle audits for government officials selected randomly.

The parties believe their plan will chart a path towards a state that provides a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

These commitments have been agreed to by all the signatory parties to the Multi-Party Charter, having consulted with a broad range of experts and capitalising on the governance experience within the charter.”

The parties said the country was one of the most dangerous places in the world, particularly for women and children, saying rampant crime is a symptom of government’s failure to detect, prevent, arrest and prosecute criminals.

“This failure has created a crisis in which lives are being destroyed and lost. This needs to change. In 2024, there is urgent need for the electorate to remove a failed government and hand the reins to a leadership with the skills, political will and integrity to achieve law and order that combats crime, corruption and drugs.”

