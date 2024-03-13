"The police official immediately called his supervisor from the planning section and informed him of the incident, and the supervisor, together with freeway patrol, located the suspect through the vehicle’s tracking system and chased her on the R21 south. During the high-speed chase, she allegedly kept ignoring the police’s instruction to bring her rental car to a halt but ultimately, she stopped."
Woman detained after allegedly stealing VIP protector's car keys
Suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before Pretoria court today – police
Image: 123RF/radututa/ File photo
A woman who allegedly stole car keys belonging to the Tshwane metro police department VIP protector was briefly detained and a case of theft was opened against her following a high-speed chase.
According to the City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, the woman is a senior manager at a subsidiary of one of the water boards.
Bokaba said the VIP protector assigned to city manager Johann Mettler was driving along Francis Baard Street approaching Thabo Sehume Street when he came across a motorist.
However, when the official activated a siren and signaled to the female motorist to move to avoid obstructing traffic, she allegedly refused to obey his instruction.
Bokaba said Mettler was in a meeting when the incident happened.
"He [the protector] stepped out of the vehicle, approached her and showed her his appointment certificate. He informed her that he was going to issue her with a traffic fine and while he was busy writing down the fine, she allegedly grabbed his official vehicle’s keys, removed them from the ignition, drove off and left the police official stranded in the inner city," Bokaba said.
Drunk driving arrests in Cape Town climb in run-up to Easter Weekend
"The police official immediately called his supervisor from the planning section and informed him of the incident, and the supervisor, together with freeway patrol, located the suspect through the vehicle’s tracking system and chased her on the R21 south. During the high-speed chase, she allegedly kept ignoring the police’s instruction to bring her rental car to a halt but ultimately, she stopped."
The woman took a video of the car chase, describing who the vehicle belonged to.
In the 1:23 sec video, the woman could be heard saying: "This is the municipal manager vehicle's bodyguards, they are bullying me on the road. I am now running to the airport SAPS so that I can be safe."
The woman also explained that she couldn't drive properly. "...if I cause an accident, it is the VIP protection of the city manager of Tshwane."
Bokaba said after stopping, the woman was asked to hand over the keys, but she refused.
"She drove off again, apparently in a rush to catch a flight, and police gave chase and eventually apprehended her at the OR Tambo International Airport."
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case of theft and obstructing an officer from performing their duties was opened.
"The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before Pretoria court today," she said.
