Judge to rule on alleged confessions in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng , presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, will on Thursday rule whether the alleged confession statements made by his alleged killers are admissible.

The court previously heard Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and co-accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had confessed to knowing the circumstances of football star Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014. However, they alleged they were forced to do so after being beaten by police.

In the trial-within-a-trial that started in October last year, the court heard evidence on the admissibility of the confession statements they allegedly made.

The defence has submitted the alleged confessions by Sibiya and Ntanzi were not obtained voluntarily and freely.

They alleged the accused were tortured and assaulted.

“This court after having considered all that evidence, all the submissions will on Thursday make a ruling. It won't be a full judgment; it will be a ruling and such ruling by its nature as determined by convention and the law is relative and not final because at this juncture this court is not seized with the rest of the evidence.