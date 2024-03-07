A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the emergency at Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North, at about 11.30am.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies.” A security officer had been shot in his upper body, he said.
The paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead.
“It is alleged the man, a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire,” said Jamieson.
This is developing story.
TimesLIVE
Durban security guard shot dead after responding to panic alarm
Image: ALS Paramedics
A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the emergency at Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North, at about 11.30am.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies.” A security officer had been shot in his upper body, he said.
The paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead.
“It is alleged the man, a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire,” said Jamieson.
This is developing story.
TimesLIVE
Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal
Victims of robbery forced to have sex
KZN community member killed in protest over illegal electricity connections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos