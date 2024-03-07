×

South Africa

Durban security guard shot dead after responding to panic alarm

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 07 March 2024 - 14:22
Paramedics responded to a shooting in Durban North where they found a security guard had died of his wounds.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the emergency at Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North, at about 11.30am.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies.” A security officer had been shot in his upper body, he said.

The paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead.

“It is alleged the man, a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire,” said Jamieson.

This is developing story.

