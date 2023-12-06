×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN community member killed in protest over illegal electricity connections

06 December 2023 - 14:21
An illegal electricity connection. File image
An illegal electricity connection. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

A community member was killed when a protest at AbaQulusi in northern KwaZulu-Natal turned violent on Tuesday.

Hlobane residents demanded electricity be reconnected after the municipality cut illegal connections. 

When mayor Khehla Mkhwanazi attempted to address residents, they refused to listen to him.

They demanded to be addressed by council speaker Nonkululeko Ndlela. 

Ndlela said political leaders and the administration would meet and discuss a solution beneficial to the municipality and residents.

“However, the disconnections for illegal connections continued while some of the residents went and reconnected themselves illegally,” said municipal spokesperson Lolo Madonsela. 

Three brothers killed at initiation school in Eastern Cape

Four brothers were shot, three of them fatally, at an initiation school in Nqamakwe in the early hours on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

On Tuesday residents allegedly attacked municipal employees and vandalised municipal property and assets. 

Madonsela said some employees had to be taken to hospital after residents threw stones and rocks at them. 

A generator was stolen and computers vandalised. 

“Security guards had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Mkhwanazi received a call from SAPS informing him that one person had died during the unrest. The municipality cannot give details on the death of a resident as the police need to conduct further investigations. However, the security guards were not using live ammunition but rubber bullets,” said Madonsela. 

The cause of death is unclear. However, Madonsela said allegations that a security guard was accompanying Mkhwanazi when the resident was shot are untrue as he was out of town in Estcourt. 

Mkhwanazi urged the community not to vandalise property as this causes further delays in service delivery.  

TimesLIVE

Implats miner succumbs to injuries, accident death rises to 13

A day of remembrance has been arranged in collaboration with the families of affected employees.
News
1 day ago

We sleep with one eye open - Diepsloot residents after mob justice kills seven

Murder in Diepsloot, the site of this weekend's horror mob justice attack, has nearly doubled since the beginning of the year with the area recording ...
News
2 days ago

Suspects held ‘planning meeting’ to kill activist Loyiso Nkohla and his wife, court hears

Two suspects allegedly involved in the April murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla, who was gunned down during a community meeting at Philippi in Cape ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct