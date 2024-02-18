×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal

18 February 2024 - 16:30
It is alleged that the employee got into an altercation with a customer who then went to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle. The customer then proceeded to shoot the employee in both legs.
It is alleged that the employee got into an altercation with a customer who then went to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle. The customer then proceeded to shoot the employee in both legs.
Image: Supplied: IPSS Medical Rescue

A shop employee was critically injured after being shot in the legs with a rifle during an altercation with a taxi rank security guard at Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal.

The employee allegedly became embroiled in an argument with a customer who walked out, only to allegedly reappear later with a rifle on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.

“Reports indicate that an employee at that particular shop was involved in an argument with another man who was employed as a security guard at a nearby taxi rank. It is also reported that the security guard left the store and came back a little later, armed with a rifle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing from the scene of crime,” he said.

Netshiunda said the firearm was later found at his home. A search for the suspect is under way.

IPSS Medical Rescue, which received reports of the shooting, said a member of its tactical response team helped store employees treat the victim.

The employee sustained critical injuries, was stabilised on scene and then transported to hospital for treatment.

TimesLIVE

Two suspects die in shoot-out as police foil CIT heist in Soweto

Two suspects were killed in a dramatic shoot-out with police on Saturday evening during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.
News
2 weeks ago

Primary school pupil arrested after principal shot, wounded in Primrose

A primary school pupil faces charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his principal in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, on Friday morning.
News
2 days ago

Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail

The man who was paid R29,000 to carry out the hits was sentenced to life.
News
5 days ago

Policeman who shot pub owner and wounded bouncer jailed for 20 years

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a police officer who killed a pub owner in Kagiso to 20 years’ imprisonment.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism