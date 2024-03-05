×

South Africa

Cop arrested over death of teen in hit-and-run crash after car plates found

By Kim Swartz - 05 March 2024 - 13:13
Registration plates that belong to Camps Bay police were found on the scene, Ipid says.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police sergeant appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a teenager in a hit-and-run accident.

The 16-year-old boy was walking on the side of the road in Kraaifontein on Sunday when a vehicle being driven at a high speed bumped into him.

“Police were called to the scene and they found registration plates that belong to Camps Bay SAPS,” the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) said.

“The vehicle was booked out by the arrested officer. She was called to the scene but she came with her private vehicle, leaving the state vehicle at home. The police went to her house and found the state vehicle she was allegedly driving in her garage.”

She was arrested by Ipid on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence. 

She appeared in the Kuils River magistrate's court on Tuesday, where the case was postponed to Thursday.

TimesLIVE

