WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 04 March 2024 - 11:00

Courtesy of SABC News.

The trial of those accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa — inspirational goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and the national team — continues in the Pretoria high court.

He was shot and killed in a home invasion in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.

