×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

South Africa condemns Israel over deaths of Palestinians awaiting aid

By Reuters - 02 March 2024 - 10:45
A demonstrator in Amman, Jordan, holds a sign during a protest as judges at The International Court of Justice hear South Africa's request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military action in Gaza.
A demonstrator in Amman, Jordan, holds a sign during a protest as judges at The International Court of Justice hear South Africa's request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military action in Gaza.
Image: JEHAD SHELBAK/Reuters

South Africa says the killing of Palestinians awaiting aid in Gaza breached the World Court's provisional orders in a legal case in which Pretoria has accused Israel of committing genocide in the coastal enclave.

Gaza health authorities said on Thursday Israeli forces had killed more than 100 Palestinians trying to reach a relief convoy.

Israel blamed most of the deaths on crowds that swarmed around aid trucks, saying most victims were trampled or run over though an Israeli official said Israeli troops had “in a limited response” later fired on crowds they felt posed a threat.

“South Africa condemns the massacre of 112 Palestinians and the injury of hundreds more as they sought life-saving aid,” the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said in a statement on Friday.

“This latest atrocity is another breach of international law and in breach of the binding provisional orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

In a case brought by South Africa, the ICJ in January ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and to report back on what steps it was taking in a month's time.

Israel has denied allegations of genocide and said it has the right to defend itself.

Dirco said Israel had submitted a report to the ICJ, which South Africa was preparing a response to.

“An immediate and unconditional call for a ceasefire is now a moral and life-saving necessity,” it said.

Sanlam manager suspended pending probe into pro-Palestine road rage complaint

Financial services company Sanlam has suspended an employee pending an independent inquiry after a woman opened a case against him with police, ...
News
1 month ago

Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide case?

The UN's top court will rule on Friday whether it will grant emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that its military ...
News
1 month ago

Ramaphosa to announce election date in next 15 days — spokesperson

'There is no crisis insofar as the election date; there is anticipation, there is excitement — rightly so, we are a democracy,' says Presidency ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Decisive victory for international rule of law:' South Africa welcomes world court order on war in Gaza

South Africa welcomed the order made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday that Israel must take measures to prevent and punish ...
News
1 month ago

Namibian activist challenges government to act against Germany over its pro-Israel stance

While Namibia’s move to openly call out Germany for its pro-Israel stance is widely welcomed by many across the globe, a Namibian human rights ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court