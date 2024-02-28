×

South Africa

Michelle Phillips appointed as Transnet Group CEO

By TimesLIVE - 29 February 2024 - 09:00
Transnet board chair Andile Sangqu and newly appointed group CEO Michelle Phillips.
Image: Werner Hills

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed Michelle Phillips as Transnet Group CEO and Nosipho Maphumulo as the chief financial officer (CFO). 

 “These are critical appointments which represent our steadfast commitment as government to equip Transnet with a competent and experienced executive leadership team to drive the strategic interventions that the board has put in place as part of the Transnet recovery plan,” Gordhan said on Wednesday. 

Phillips is now acting CEO, and Gordhan said there had been improvements in the performance of ports and rails while she was acting.

He said Phillips had a track record of being a team player and collaborator to achieve business objectives. She has more than 20 years' experience in Transnet in various roles. 

Gordhan said when Phillips joined Transnet Pipelines as the CEO from August 2020, she found an operating division with poor governance, theft, spillage and poor performance and she had turned that around.

