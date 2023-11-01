Treasury refuses Transnet’s R100bn funding request

The Treasury has shot down Transnet’s request for a R100bn bailout to fund its debt obligations and capital investments, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana saying in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that Transnet’s request for financing was not accompanied by guarantees the entity would improve its balance sheet.
This means the state-owned logistics company’s board, led by Andile Sangqu, would most likely have to go back to the drawing board and re-formalise its turnaround plan, which relies heavily on government support for implementation.
