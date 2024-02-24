Busy week for Eastern Cape stock theft cops

It has been a busy week for Eastern Cape police working on stock theft cases.
According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo, SAPS Qumbu stock theft and endangered species unit noticed suspicious behaviour by men on horseback on Thursday while conducting daily operations.
“They came across three men on horseback herding 16 goats. On seeing the police, the men fled the scene,” Matyolo said.
“The 16 goats, valued at R3,200, were impounded at the Qumbu municipality stock pound.”
On Wednesday Tsolo stock theft and endangered species unit members conducted a stock raid in Qebeyi and recovered seven stray head of cattle valued at R70,000.
“The cattle were impounded at Tsolo municipality stock pound.”
In another incident in Qanda, 11 stray head of cattle valued at R110,000 were also impounded.
“Police also arrested a 33-year-old suspect after receiving information that he was in possession of stolen cattle at the Azania squatter camp. Five head of cattle, valued at R50,000, were confiscated after he failed to convince police that they belonged to him,” Matyolo said.
In Nontyakashe, 23 sheep valued at R46,000 were recovered and handed back to the rightful owner after being stolen from a kraal at night.
“In total, 85 sheep were stolen. The remainder of the sheep have not been recovered.”
The suspect will appear in the Tsolo magistrate's court soon.
“The Qumbu and Tsolo stock theft and endangered species units are appealing to all those with stolen/missing stock to visit their respective stock pounds with necessary stock documentation to claim their stock,” Matyolo said.
