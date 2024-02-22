×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Municipal worker who defrauded RDP homeseekers gets house arrest

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2024 - 07:12
The court ordered Sylvia Nyandeni to repay the victims a portion of the money she stole from them. Stock photo.
The court ordered Sylvia Nyandeni to repay the victims a portion of the money she stole from them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Mpumalanga municipal worker who defrauded two people seeking RDP houses out of R130,000 was on Wednesday sentenced to two years' house arrest and ordered to pay back a portion of the money she stole. 

 The Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court imposed the sentence on Sylvia Nyandeni, 41, after finding her guilty of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

“It is alleged that during October 2018, the accused was an employee of the Steve Tshwete local municipality and she defrauded two victims who were in need of houses.

“The accused misrepresented that she is authorised by the municipality to receive money for the low-cost houses that were to be built in Rockdale, Middelburg,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Thandi Tshabalala.

After the victims had been conned out of R130,000, the matter was reported to the Hawks she was arrested on July 23 2020.

The accused was sentenced to five years in jail for fraud and theft, wholly suspended for five years on condition she is not convicted of fraud or theft.

For money laundering, she was sentenced to 24 months' house arrest for the full duration of the correctional supervision. 

The accused was ordered to repay the victims R30,000 each. 

TimesLIVE

SIU swoops on accounting firm after lottery fraud tip-off

An accounting firm in Kimberley, Northern Cape, was raided on Wednesday as part of the R1.4bn lotteries investigation.
News
1 day ago

Birthday ends in jail sentence for stokvel fraudster Caleb Ntuli

The man behind the Tshwaranang Stokvel, an investment scheme infamous for promising eastern Free State investors up to 50% interest within 30 days, ...
News
20 hours ago

Hawks update reveals most accused were convicted for fraud

In the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, fraud contributed to the highest number of convictions, with a total of 63, Hawks head Lt-Gen ...
News
3 days ago

Ombudsman gives bank two weeks to resolve fraud case

The banking ombudsman has given Capitec Bank two weeks to resolve the matter with its client who lost R5,000 in four minutes via its banking ...
Business
4 days ago

Fake certificates and bogus colleges: Watch out

South Africans are advised against wasting their money at unaccredited colleges and are warned not to buy fake certificates.
News
3 days ago

Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges

A senior Eskom technician who is a shareholder in a company which allegedly did business with Eskom appeared in the Middelburg specialised ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism