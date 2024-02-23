×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Final call: IEC closes registration to vote at midnight

Electoral Commission will close voter registration for May 29 elections at midnight on Friday

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 23 February 2024 - 12:15
The IEC will close voter registration for the May 29 elections at midnight on Friday. File image
The IEC will close voter registration for the May 29 elections at midnight on Friday. File image
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged citizens to register to vote online or update their details before Friday's midnight deadline.

The commission has a WhatsApp line (0600-88-00-00) where you can check your registration status for the May 29 polls.

On Monday the IEC said voter registrations stood at 27.6-million.

The national and provincial elections take place every five years and this year marks 30 years of democracy in South Africa.

For online registration you will need your (or image of) green bar-coded ID book or smart ID card, or temporary ID certificate.

TimesLIVE

South Africans have until Friday to register to vote

This will be the first time South Africans will have an opportunity to vote for independent candidates at national level.
News
2 days ago

It's official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says presidency

South Africa will go to the seventh democratic general elections on May 29.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | IEC briefs media on plans for second voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Wednesday giving an update on plans in place for the second leg of the voter registration weekend.
News
3 weeks ago

South Africans living in Israel, Ukraine may not be able to vote – but IEC urges them to register

South Africans living abroad in at least three countries may be unable to vote in the upcoming national elections due to ongoing violent conflicts.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism