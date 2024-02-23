×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | DA briefs media on ANC's cadre deployment case

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2024 - 11:30

Courtesy of SABC News

DA's press briefing on their next step after receiving the ANC's cadre deployment documents.

'Loudmouthed, hypocritical' DA is against transformation, says Mbalula

The DA's anti-cadre deployment policy pursuit is hypocritical, dishonest and anti- transformation, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
News
23 hours ago

READER LETTER | Steenhuisen undermines black customs, beliefs

If there is any leader who is able to take insensitivity to hyperbole proportions it is DA leader John Steenhuisen. He has now of late outmatched ...
Opinion
1 day ago

LISTEN | Black DA member 'wants apartheid back'

A black member of the DA in Tshwane says she wants apartheid — the system that controlled black people with racist laws enshrining white supremacy — ...
News
3 days ago

Chaos ensues at another Sopa — and EFF is at the centre again

Another state of the province address descended into chaos in less than a week, with the EFF again smack in the middle of the disruption.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism