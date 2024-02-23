Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh's application for relaxed bail conditions to be able to take up a CEO job in Dubai has been denied.
Singh had lodged an application late last year to have his bail conditions relaxed as he wants to take up the CEO job offer.
Delivering his ruling on Friday, magistrate Emmanuel Magampa, said no evidence was provided by Singh that he could not secure a job in South Africa.
He said it was difficult to accept he couldn't secure any other job, including being a consultant.
Singh wanted to take up the CEO position for a Dubai-based company, Buy 4 Rich, which describes itself on its social media profiles as a health and wellness company and “a trailblazer of luxurious products”.
He indicated in his affidavit he was willing to submit the passports of his wife and children for security to the state should he be allowed to work in Dubai.
Singh is implicated in a case that features former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi as accused.
Other accused are Regiments co-directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, investment banker Eric Wood, his employee Daniel Roy and alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley.
TimesLIVE
Anoj Singh fails to secure relaxed bail conditions to take up CEO job in Dubai
Image: Veli Nhlapo
