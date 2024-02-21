×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Impeachment vote to go ahead after court torpedoes interdict bid by judge John Hlophe

By TIMESLIVE - 21 February 2024 - 13:02
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File photo.
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File photo.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has failed in an 11th-hour bid in court to halt a parliamentary vote on his impeachment.

Hlophe's application to interdict the impeachment vote was heard on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court.

Gauteng judge Sulet Potterill, who heard the application, struck the urgent application for an interdict off the roll in a ruling on Wednesday.

Hlophe had asked the court to interdict the vote pending the outcome of an application to the Constitutional Court in which he seeks to set aside the justice portfolio committee’s decision to recommend impeachment and to direct parliament to adopt impeachment rules for judges. 

Hlophe faces impeachment for a 2008 complaint from all the then-justices of the ConCourt that he tried to influence the outcome of pending cases before their court connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, reported TimesLIVE Premium.

In 2021 the Judicial Service Commission found him guilty of gross misconduct, saying he had attempted to improperly influence two of the apex court’s members to decide pending matters “in favour of particular litigants”.   

TimesLIVE

No suspension for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge

The Judicial Service Commission has decided it will not recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge be ...
News
5 days ago

Parliament still to set a date for Hlophe’s impeachment, but ConCourt application could halt his removal

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is pushing the National Assembly to set a date for the impeachment vote against suspended judges John Hlophe and Nkola ...
News
3 weeks ago

Parliament to forge ahead with Hlophe, Motata impeachments

Parliament’s justice portfolio committee will forge ahead with the process to impeach suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and retired ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism