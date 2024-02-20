It was a dramatic midnight rescue for a 37-year-old rock climber who survived a fall high on Table Mountain.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Tuesday the Capetonian fell above the Africa Crag climbing route "but was saved by her safety rope. Injuries to her leg immobilised her where she landed".
A rescue team reached the top of the mountain via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.
"The technical team hauled the woman to safety with rescue ropes, taking her to safety shortly before midnight," said WSAR.
The climber was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain
Image: Mountain Club of SA - Search And Rescue
Image: WSAR
