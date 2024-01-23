An alleged mugger who robbed hikers on Kasteelpoort hiking trail near Camps Bay in Cape Town fell and died while trying to flee from a crime scene after he was pepper-sprayed by one of his victims.
In a statement, the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said the mugging happened on Sunday when two assailants mugged hikers.
“Details provided by the victims are that two suspected robbers stole cellphones, a watch, cash and jewellery,” it said.
“During the robbery, one suspect was pepper-sprayed whilst trying to flee and fell. This fall seems to have led to the death of the suspect.”
On Tuesday, the national park said it has since referred the matter to the SAPS, which has partnered with South African National Parks (SANParks) and the City of Cape Town to combat criminal activities in the park.
The incident is the latest in a spate of muggings on Table Mountain.
In December two men who allegedly robbed a group of mountain bikers at knifepoint were arrested, and one suspect was tracked down by SANParks Sea, Air and Mountain (Seam) special operations rangers to an informal dwelling on the slopes of the mountain. A group of hikers was robbed of their valuables on the jeep track close to Military Road on the slopes above Tamboerskloof.
'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain
Incident occurred near Camps Bay
Image: SANPARKS
An alleged mugger who robbed hikers on Kasteelpoort hiking trail near Camps Bay in Cape Town fell and died while trying to flee from a crime scene after he was pepper-sprayed by one of his victims.
In a statement, the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said the mugging happened on Sunday when two assailants mugged hikers.
“Details provided by the victims are that two suspected robbers stole cellphones, a watch, cash and jewellery,” it said.
“During the robbery, one suspect was pepper-sprayed whilst trying to flee and fell. This fall seems to have led to the death of the suspect.”
On Tuesday, the national park said it has since referred the matter to the SAPS, which has partnered with South African National Parks (SANParks) and the City of Cape Town to combat criminal activities in the park.
The incident is the latest in a spate of muggings on Table Mountain.
In December two men who allegedly robbed a group of mountain bikers at knifepoint were arrested, and one suspect was tracked down by SANParks Sea, Air and Mountain (Seam) special operations rangers to an informal dwelling on the slopes of the mountain. A group of hikers was robbed of their valuables on the jeep track close to Military Road on the slopes above Tamboerskloof.
'Rock attack' leaves jogger bleeding
Following a spate of mugging incidents on the mountain, in December Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis walked in the footsteps of crime victims in TMNP in a move to make the tourist attraction safe, following another arrest of an armed suspect who was apprehended in a sting operation on Lion’s Head.
The mayor was joined by safety and security MMC JP Smith, the city’s tourism unit, law enforcement and residents of neighbouring Tamboerskloof, for a morning walk to highlight safety issues within the park and “make it clear we are not giving it over to criminals”.
This followed an incident when special operations rangers apprehended a man carrying a knife and a fake firearm. To deter crime on the mountain, the City of Cape Town deployed 80 law enforcement officers to add to the SANParks and SAPS deployed officers.
One of the crime hotspots include the Lion Battery (noon gun) around Signal Hill, where hikers have on several occasions been robbed of their belongings.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos