Motorists have been warned to drive with caution after one person was killed and several others seriously injured in crashes caused by heavy rains which wreaked havoc on Durban roads.
ALS Paramedics reported being extremely busy on Friday night and Saturday morning, attending to multiple accidents in and around Durban.
Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics director, said at about 10pm on Friday, they responded to a serious single-vehicle crash on the M4 near Virginia.
He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage as the vehicle had veered out of control and rolled numerous times colliding with a lamppost.
“Paramedics assessed the occupants and found the driver had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. SAPS were on the scene.”
Jamieson said on Saturday, paramedics had attended multiple crashes across Durban.
He said the normal hot spots have kept paramedics busy, with at least four accidents occurring on Fields Hill and two crashes on the M19, resulting in serious injuries.
“We would like to warn all motorists to please adapt to the weather conditions and drive safely. Ensure your headlights are on for visibility and your vehicle's tyres and wipers are in good condition. Also please leave earlier to allow extra travel time,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Heavy rain causes chaos in Durban
Image: ALC Paramedics
Motorists have been warned to drive with caution after one person was killed and several others seriously injured in crashes caused by heavy rains which wreaked havoc on Durban roads.
ALS Paramedics reported being extremely busy on Friday night and Saturday morning, attending to multiple accidents in and around Durban.
Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics director, said at about 10pm on Friday, they responded to a serious single-vehicle crash on the M4 near Virginia.
He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage as the vehicle had veered out of control and rolled numerous times colliding with a lamppost.
“Paramedics assessed the occupants and found the driver had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. SAPS were on the scene.”
Jamieson said on Saturday, paramedics had attended multiple crashes across Durban.
He said the normal hot spots have kept paramedics busy, with at least four accidents occurring on Fields Hill and two crashes on the M19, resulting in serious injuries.
“We would like to warn all motorists to please adapt to the weather conditions and drive safely. Ensure your headlights are on for visibility and your vehicle's tyres and wipers are in good condition. Also please leave earlier to allow extra travel time,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend
Body of man recovered in Durban river after heavy rain claims at least six lives
‘Every time there’s floods, city officials are here’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos