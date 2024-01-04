×

South Africa

Two KZN farmworkers killed by lightning

04 January 2024 - 12:39
Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said about 50 other people were injured by lightning on Wednesday.

Most were treated on site, but four were taken to hospital.

Sithole-Moloi expressed condolences to the families.

“Our disaster teams are collaborating with the affected families to provide assistance. We have also co-ordinated with other departments to offer support, including psychological counselling, for the survivors and their families.”

TimesLIVE

