South Africa

Cop's widow and her lover sentenced to life for his murder

17 February 2024 - 11:45
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Mmamoraba Jacob Mashiba, 41, and Tubake Sister Maesela, 44, were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Maesela's late husband, Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopass Digama, 53.
Image: Supplied

The Polokwane high court sentenced the widow of a slain police officer and her lover to life in prison for his murder.

Mmamoraba Jacob Mashiba, 41, and Tubake Sister Maesela, 44, were found guilty of the murder of Maesela's husband, Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopass Digama, 53.

The National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson for Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“The state-led evidence of witnesses who testified on how the incident of June 17 2021 unfolded when Mogokolodi Cleopass Digama, a warrant officer in the South African Police Service (SAPS) attached to Apel police station, was shot and robbed of his service pistol and vehicle,” Malabi-Dzhangi said on Saturday.

The incident happened at his Somalian friend’s tuck shop.

“The evidence revealed that the deceased was shot and killed with an unknown pistol at Lerajane village, in Sekhukhune district and his vehicle was later recovered burnt.” According to Malabi-Dzhangi, police investigations led them to the wife of the deceased and her lover who fathered one of her children.

“The court heard that prior attempts to poison the deceased had been made by both accused.” 

Tubake Sister Maesela ,44.
Image: Supplied

In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Lerato Mohlaka argued that the court should not deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for such heinous crimes.

“She further submitted that this murder was senseless, premeditated, and brutal. The accused are not remorseful for their actions. They even tried to cover their tracks by approaching a traditional healer for cleansing and had continued their lawless spree by bribing witnesses with an amount of R46,350 to conceal the death of the deceased,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“The accused did not take into consideration that the deceased had a right to life though he asked her 'my love are you the one who is killing me?' Maesela continued to pull the trigger three times and shoot at his forehead.”

According to the NPA, advocate Mohlaka submitted that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

“In sentencing, the acting judge Ephraim Makgoba sentenced both accused to life imprisonment for the count of murder, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Director of public prosecutions advocate Ivy Thenga congratulated Mohlaka and the police investigation team for ensuring the perpetrators were successfully prosecuted and received harsh sentences.

TimesLIVE

