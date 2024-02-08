×

South Africa

Fake brand items valued at R13m seized in Johannesburg CBD

By TimesLIVE - 08 February 2024 - 09:50
These are some of the counterfeit goods that police seized in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Police seized counterfeit goods valued at R13m and arrested five undocumented suspects during an integrated takedown operation in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 

“A team comprising police members from various units, officials from the South African Revenue Service, brand protectors and security companies proceeded to three identified addresses in the Johannesburg CBD.

“This operation resulted in the seizure of more than 18,000 counterfeit items such as clothing, shoes, bags, caps, and watches,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said. 

She said the team also dismantled a hidden manufacturing plant and storage facility from which counterfeit goods were distributed to shops in and around the city. 

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon. 

TimesLIVE

