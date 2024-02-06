×

South Africa

Grade 1 Tsakane pupil dies at school after 'eating biscuits from spaza shop'

By TImesLIVE - 06 February 2024 - 15:45
A grade 1 pupil has died at school, allegedly after consuming biscuits bought from a spaza shop in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. File photo.
Image: File

A grade 1 pupil from Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, died on Tuesday, allegedly after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop. 

The Gauteng department of education said the learner died on school premises.

“It is alleged that the learner began experiencing health complications in class just before break at 11am and started vomiting a few minutes later. The parents were contacted while emergency services were also alerted to provide necessary medical assistance,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. 

“Unfortunately the learner was certified dead by paramedics upon arrival.

“According to information at our disposal, the parents confirmed that the child had eaten biscuits bought from a local spaza shop owned by foreign nationals.” 

Mabona said police were investigating.

Meanwhile, counsellors were to be deployed to the school on Wednesday to help teachers and pupils. 

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. We plead with parents to be vigilant concerning the edible goods that their children consume. We call upon law enforcement agencies and municipalities to be more stringent on compliance matters related to spaza shop products,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large.”

TimesLIVE

