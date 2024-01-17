×

South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding returns on Wednesday evening

By TImesLIVE - 17 January 2024 - 16:48
Load-shedding will be ramped up to stage 3 from 4pm, said Eskom. Stock image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Eskom has announced the return of stage 3 load-shedding from Wednesday evening.

“In spite of the return to service of 3,200MW of generation capacity in the past 48 hours, the need to continue to do planned maintenance and the setback of losing four generating units necessitates the implementation of stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” the utility said.

“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated until Saturday morning. Eskom will provide a further update on Friday afternoon.

Eskom said unplanned outages are at 14,894MW while planned maintenance is at 8,336MW.

The load forecast for the evening peak demand for Wednesday is 25,503MW.

TimesLIVE

