Eskom has announced the return of stage 3 load-shedding from Wednesday evening.
“In spite of the return to service of 3,200MW of generation capacity in the past 48 hours, the need to continue to do planned maintenance and the setback of losing four generating units necessitates the implementation of stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” the utility said.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated until Saturday morning. Eskom will provide a further update on Friday afternoon.
Eskom said unplanned outages are at 14,894MW while planned maintenance is at 8,336MW.
The load forecast for the evening peak demand for Wednesday is 25,503MW.
TimesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding returns on Wednesday evening
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Eskom has announced the return of stage 3 load-shedding from Wednesday evening.
“In spite of the return to service of 3,200MW of generation capacity in the past 48 hours, the need to continue to do planned maintenance and the setback of losing four generating units necessitates the implementation of stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” the utility said.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated until Saturday morning. Eskom will provide a further update on Friday afternoon.
Eskom said unplanned outages are at 14,894MW while planned maintenance is at 8,336MW.
The load forecast for the evening peak demand for Wednesday is 25,503MW.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding dropped to stage 2 until Wednesday afternoon
Stage 2 on Sunday night thanks to slight improvement but stage 3 will be in place during daylight hours
No load-shedding on Sunday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos