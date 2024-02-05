×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Weekend storms leave parts of Western Cape without electricity

By TIMESLIVE - 05 February 2024 - 12:20
Eskom confirmed the collapse of seven power line towers during weekend thunderstorms. Stock photo.
Eskom confirmed the collapse of seven power line towers during weekend thunderstorms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lcswart

Large parts of the interior of the Western Cape did not have electricity on Monday after weekend thunderstorms caused the collapse of seven power line towers operated by Eskom.

The provincial disaster management centre is co-ordinating efforts to keep essential services and infrastructure running in affected areas including the Central Karoo, Garden Route and Overberg.

“As we do not have an indication of how long it will take to restore the power lines, we must plan for support to critical functions such as water, sewage, hospitals and schools in the affected areas for the next few days,” local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Monday.

“The weather predictions for this week show heatwave conditions for the Central and Klein Karoo, as well as the possibility of further isolated thunderstorms. This adds complexity to the electricity outage as cold chains and water supply are more critical during these conditions.”

Affected areas in the Central Karoo include Leeugamka, Merweville, Laingsburg, Sutherland and Prince Albert.

In the Garden Route district, the town of Ladysmith is affected.

In the Overberg district, Napier and a substantial portion of the surrounding rural farming community, including the area between Wolwengat up to Pearly Beach, have been without power since Saturday evening.

“Support can be in the form of trucked in water, bottled water, generators for boreholes that provide drinking water, or generators for wastewater systems.

“We will be communicating directly with affected communities as information becomes available,” said Bredell.

Eskom ground crews are assessing the extent of the storm-related damage.

TimesLIVE

Four health facilities affected by storm in Tshwane

Odi District Hospital in Mabopane and three other primary healthcare facilities in Tshwane experienced extensive damage due to a storm that happened ...
News
1 month ago

Hailstorms and apparent tornado in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

While a suspected tornado was spotted spiraling in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, parts of Gauteng were hit by a hailstorm that left huge damage in ...
News
2 months ago

National state of disaster declared for Western and Eastern Cape after September floods

The trail of destruction unleashed across the Western and Eastern Cape by relentless rain, floods, storm surges and gale force winds in September has ...
News
2 months ago

Homes, schools, roads damaged in KZN storms to get urgent attention before matric exams

The KwaZulu-Natal government has directed departments to accelerate urgent repairs to critical infrastructure such as homes, schools and roads ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge