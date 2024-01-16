A recording of the incident, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows three male officers in TMPD uniform holding the man’s arms, assisting him to stand up, and seemingly lining him up in front of the approaching TMPD vehicle. Seconds later the man is seen lying on the ground, trying to stand up. He could be heard crying.
As the video continues, one of the officers is seen trying to take the phone away from a member of the public who captured the event on video.
Mahamba said that preliminary investigations prove that the officers seen on the video belong to the institution.
“We can confirm that our officers were injured during this incident. At this stage, we are in the process of assigning this case to an investigating officer internally, and we will obtain official statements from the members involved.
"We will also report this incident to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to conduct their own investigation. As stipulated by law, we are required to report every incident that involves police officers to Ipid, and as a department, we will cooperate fully with their investigation.”
TMPD is urging anyone with information regarding the video to come forward.
'It was a freak accident', says Tshwane metro cops after man hit by official vehicle
The Tshwane Metro Police Department has labelled the incident where one of its official vehicles drove over a suspect as a freak accident.
TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said two of its officials were also injured in the incident that took place last Friday.
“On Friday, 12 January 2024, after failing to stop and interfering with the duties of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), a suspect, and two TMPD officials were struck by a TMPD vehicle in a freak accident that occurred in Hammanskraal. This incident was caught on camera and has since been circulating on social media,” he said.
Mahamba said the injured man and the two officers were taken to the hospital immediately, where they received treatment and were discharged on the same day.
"After treatment, the perpetrator was taken to Temba police station and detained along with the driver and another passenger of the vehicle in which he had been travelling. Charges against them include failing to comply with the instructions of a traffic officer, interfering with the duties of a traffic officer, crimen injuria and resisting arrest."
