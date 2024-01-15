An eyewitness Mojalefa Machaba said the bus which killed his comrades had problems with its brakes as it travelled downhill along the twisted Makgobaskloof road. The bus was one of three transporting ANC members to Mbombela and had been travelling in a convoy when the accident happened.
“Our bus was in front and I heard a loud bang, and when I checked through the window I noticed the other bus was tailing closely behind us. That’s when people in the my bus started screaming in fear for their lives but our driver assured them that he had everything under his control,” he said.
Machaba added that as their driver tried to speed in an attempt to avoid further collision from behind, the other bus also increased its speed .
“The bus came then crashed onto our bus. People who were seated at the back sustained injuries from the crash. After some few minutes we couldn’t see the bus any more until the third bus caught up with us and informed us that our comrades have rolled over the embankment,” he said.
Machaba added that the buses were ferrying comrades from Ward 1 and 2 in the Molemole local municipality.
ANC provincial spokesperson Mathole Machaka said the party leadership have visited the families of the deceased to offer their support.
“We are yet to determine how many people were injured as we are still collecting reports from various health centres,” he said.
Heartbreak as relatives identify ANC bus crash victims
Number of injured in crash has yet to be determined
The families of the five ANC members from Limpopo who died in a bus accident en route to the party's 112 birthday celebration in Mpumalanga on Saturday have positively identified their loved ones.
The deceased Mashao Setabola from Mokomene village, Mosima Makganyoga, Mapula Rakubu, Magret Rakubu and Manti Mafomo all from Eisleben village outside Botlokwa were killed when the bus they were travelling in lost control and veered off the Makgobaskloof embankment on the R71 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.
Spokesperson for the families ward councillor Emmanuel Rataha said all the families of the deceased travelled to Pietersburg Hospital where they positively identified their relatives on Sunday.
“The families are very heartbroken and traumatised as they identified their loved ones. They don’t have strength as the pain has taken its toll on them,” he said.
Rataha said according to the report from the survivors, the driver of the bus lost control and subsequently plunged into a deep stream alongside the road.
Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, alongside a dedicated team of forensic pathology experts and police officials met with the members of the bereaved families to provide an emotional support during body identification process.
Machaka said the party leadership also visited survivors who are recovering well at various hospitals.
Premier Stan Mathabatha visited the accident scene and some of those who were injured at the hospitals.
“It is with great sadness that we received the news of this devastating accident, which claimed the lives of several individuals while others sustained injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies during this difficult time of grief and sorrow,” he said.
Mathabatha commended the swift response and efforts of the emergency services, law enforcement agencies, and medical personnel who arrived at the scene promptly to take care of those injured.
“Their dedication and professionalism in the face of such a tragic incident is commendable. As investigations into the cause of the accident is under way, I urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations,” he said.
