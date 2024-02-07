Operation under way to recover body trapped in sewage drainage system

A search and recovery operation to retrieve a body trapped in a sewage drainage system in Newlands in Johannesburg is under way.
The City of Joburg EMS urban search and rescue unit and police search and rescue unit are trying to recover the body which was spotted on Wednesday morning.
The city's emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the body of a male was spotted by workers from Joburg Water and the Johannesburg Roads Agency when they were conducting repairs and maintenance in the area.
Image: Supplied
