South Africa

Operation under way to recover body trapped in sewage drainage system

07 February 2024 - 14:09
The body was spotted by Joburg Water and Johannesburg Roads Agency workers while they were conducting repairs and maintenance in the area.
Image: Supplied

A search and recovery operation to retrieve a body trapped in a sewage drainage system in Newlands in Johannesburg is under way.

The City of Joburg EMS urban search and rescue unit and police search and rescue unit are trying to recover the body which was spotted on Wednesday morning.

The city's emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the body of a male was spotted by workers from Joburg Water and the Johannesburg Roads Agency when they were conducting repairs and maintenance in the area.

TimesLIVE

