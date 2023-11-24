×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Family hopes body recovered on Friday is that of relative

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 24 November 2023 - 19:33
Andile Dlamini
Andile Dlamini
Image: Koketso Ratsatsi

A traditional healer who is also the brother of one of the two people who were swept away at the Kliprivier River, south of Johannesburg, says he is hopeful that the body recovered on Friday is that of his sibling. 

Andile Dlamini said he was doing a cleansing ceremony for his 21-year-old brother Khethuxolo Gebashe and an 18-year-old woman on Saturday evening when tragedy struck.

The woman's body was found floating in Kliprivier just below the N1 North Bridge on Wednesday. 

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the body was found 4km from the point where the duo were swept away. 

"His body was found hanging on a branch of a tree. Yesterday there was no possibility of seeing the body because the water level was high. The manner in which his body was trapped caused him injuries. His body has been in the water for six days. The water and the rocks in the river can be damaging," said Khumalo.

WATCH | Second body in the Kliprivier search recovered

The search for two young people who drowned during a cleansing ceremony in the Kliprivier is over after the recovery of a second body on Friday.
News
11 hours ago

Dlamini who would not reveal details about the ritual said he had been a traditional healer for ten years.  

“I always take people for cleansing. Whenever someone is met with problems in their lives, I assist them using muti," he said, saying he would never put his clients' lives.

 

Dlamini said Gebashe arrived in Gauteng from uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, two years ago in search for greener pastures.  

“Our families are really hurt by what happened. Khethuxolo was very quiet and peaceful. I have a decision never to return to such places as I have now learnt my lesson. We went there because Kliprivier is a place where everyone who is spiritual goes for cleansing,” he said. 

Dlamini said his family is grateful for the help they received from rescuers.  

ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za

Body of unidentified woman found in Kliprivier

The Joburg Emergency Management Services’ (EMS) search and rescue team has recovered the body of an unidentified woman in Kliprivier on the N1 Bridge.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct