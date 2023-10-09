In 1994, the ANC promised a better life for all. It received an overwhelming majority vote from voters. However, 29 years later, blacks remain poor. That means a better life for all remains a pipe dream. Black South Africans enjoy political freedom but the economy is still in the hands of the white minority few.
EFF leader Julius Malema once said, “political freedom without economic power is useless”. That’s true. The Pakistanis and Somalis have been here for less than 20 years. Yet they own the township economy. This is an economy that runs into billions. Those nationalities seem to understand the economic power phenomenon. How did we allow foreign nationals to dominate spaza shops and own the township economy? Are we sleeping on the job? When are we going to own our economy? There are no easy answers.
A few years ago, the Gauteng provincial government started the Gauteng economic development programme. The aim was – and still is – to empower townships economically through entrepreneurship, among others. Is the programme producing the desired results? Not at all. It is an open secret that the poor are getting poorer.
To alleviate poverty, the government is giving the poor grants. Grants are not a solution but are a temporary relief. They are also not enough to sustain lives. I’m not saying they should be scrapped though.
The Pakistanis and Somalis have no political power, yet they own the township economy. They also don’t have MBAs but their businesses are booming. What’s their secret? They work in unison, not in silos, which is what is killing the majority of people of this country.
The government needs to promote skills development, entrepreneurship and self determination. People need to do things for themselves, by themselves, and not depend entirely on the government. Otherwise, the status quo will remain. Thabile Mange
READER LETTER | Foreigners have control of the township economy
Image: Eugene Coetzee
