Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund ( is showing significant increases for all grades of fuel this month.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) says the numbers indicate the short-lived relief African motorists enjoyed in the past three months is over.
According to the data, 93ULP and 95ULP petrol are expected to climb by between 64c a litre and 66c/l respectively, while diesel is expected to increase by about 63c/l. Illuminating paraffin is expected to be 47c/l more expensive in February.
“The movement in international oil prices is contributing a significant percentage to the increases while the weaker average rand to US dollar exchange is adding an impactful but smaller margin to the expected increases,” said the AA.
Based on these numbers, a litre of 95ULP inland will climb from R22.49l/ to R23.15/l, while the price of 93ULP inland will increase from R22.17/l to R22.81/l.
The AA said: “The increases to the prices of petrol will have a negative impact on household budgets at this early part of the year while most consumers are recovering from festive season spending and stretched budgets. The cumulative effect on personal finances will be a further reduction of disposable income exacerbated by increases to goods and services which must recoup the higher fuel input costs.
“We again urge consumers to monitor their fuel use carefully, and to budget according to the new fuel prices. Ensuring vehicles are well maintained and in good mechanical condition, carefully planning routes and avoiding heavy traffic, if possible, are some ways motorists can ensure better fuel consumption.”
Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund ( is showing significant increases for all grades of fuel this month.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) says the numbers indicate the short-lived relief African motorists enjoyed in the past three months is over.
According to the data, 93ULP and 95ULP petrol are expected to climb by between 64c a litre and 66c/l respectively, while diesel is expected to increase by about 63c/l. Illuminating paraffin is expected to be 47c/l more expensive in February.
“The movement in international oil prices is contributing a significant percentage to the increases while the weaker average rand to US dollar exchange is adding an impactful but smaller margin to the expected increases,” said the AA.
Based on these numbers, a litre of 95ULP inland will climb from R22.49l/ to R23.15/l, while the price of 93ULP inland will increase from R22.17/l to R22.81/l.
The AA said: “The increases to the prices of petrol will have a negative impact on household budgets at this early part of the year while most consumers are recovering from festive season spending and stretched budgets. The cumulative effect on personal finances will be a further reduction of disposable income exacerbated by increases to goods and services which must recoup the higher fuel input costs.
“We again urge consumers to monitor their fuel use carefully, and to budget according to the new fuel prices. Ensuring vehicles are well maintained and in good mechanical condition, carefully planning routes and avoiding heavy traffic, if possible, are some ways motorists can ensure better fuel consumption.”
Price of petrol and diesel expected to rise in February, warns AA
Petrol and diesel prices plummet on Wednesday
Fuel prices look set for further reductions in January, says AA
AA says 2024 will start with major fuel price cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos