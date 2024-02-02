National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi announced in a government gazette on Friday that the , national minimum wage will be increased from R25.42 to R27.58 per hour from March 1.
Cosatu welcomed this “positive” increase of 8.5% or inflation plus 3%.
“This increase helps protect the value of the national minimum wage and workers’ ability to take care of their families from inflation. It will inject badly needed stimulus into the economy spurring growth and helping to sustain and create jobs.”
Cosatu said the increase would provide relief to more than six million workers earning within the national minimum wage range.
Workers in the agricultural, domestic, construction, retail, hospitality, transport, security, and cleaning sectors would benefit the most, it said.
Image: Jairus Mmutle
