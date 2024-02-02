×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1

By TimesLIVE - 03 February 2024 - 09:58
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. File photo.
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi announced in a government gazette on Friday that the , national minimum wage will be increased from R25.42 to R27.58 per hour from March 1. 

Cosatu welcomed this “positive” increase of 8.5% or inflation plus 3%.   

“This increase helps protect the value of the national minimum wage and workers’ ability to take care of their families from inflation. It will inject badly needed stimulus into the economy spurring growth and helping to sustain and create jobs.” 

Cosatu said the increase would provide relief to more than six million workers earning within the national minimum wage range.

Workers in the agricultural, domestic, construction, retail, hospitality, transportsecurity, and cleaning sectors would benefit the most, it said.

 TimesLIVE

Thulas Nxesi appoints Onke Mjo as acting DG for labour department

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled.
News
4 weeks ago

Nxesi files urgent court application to set aside R5bn UIF contract

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says he has taken a decision to have the R5bn agreement concluded between the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and CEO ...
News
2 months ago

More public consultation on regulations - Nxesi

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has given the assurance the revised draft employment equity regulations under the Employment Equity ...
News
2 months ago

Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations

“I am prepared to sell my socks to defend my integrity because that's the only thing I've got. I know Mdwaba, I won't deny it... I have never had ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge