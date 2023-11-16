×

South Africa

More public consultation on regulations - Nxesi

Numerical targets spark heated debate

By Linda Ensor - 16 November 2023 - 07:47
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi
Image: Jairus Mmutle

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has given the assurance the revised draft employment equity regulations under the Employment Equity Amendment Act will be released for a second round of public comments.

The Act empowers the minister to regulate sector-specific employment equity targets and to prescribe demographic targets for employers with more than 50 employees.

