She said one of the most concerning aspects of diabetic retinopathy is that it often progresses without any noticeable symptoms in the early stages.
“This emphasises the importance of regular eye examinations, even if your vision seems fine. Early detection and prompt intervention can significantly improve the treatment outcomes and prevent vision loss.”
Mabogo said the treatment for diabetic retinopathy is tailored to the specific severity of the condition.
“In the early stages, regular monitoring of the eyes may be enough, especially if the patient maintains good blood sugar control. This approach allows for early detection of any changes and allows for swift intervention if necessary.
“When the condition progresses, injectable medications may be recommended. These medications help reduce swelling and prevent the growth of new blood vessels, potentially stabilising vision and preventing further complications. In other cases, laser treatment can seal leaking blood vessels and prevent further damage to the retina.
“This procedure can be effective in halting the progression of the disease. In the most severe cases, surgery may be necessary. This might involve the removal of scar tissue that is affecting vision or the repair of a detached retina, a condition that can lead to complete vision loss if left untreated. The type of surgery and its complexity will depend on the specific situation.”
Mabogo said despite the seriousness of the condition, it can be managed with early detection and proper treatment.
“By taking control of your diabetes, maintaining good blood sugar control, and adhering to your recommended eye exams, you can significantly reduce your risk of vision loss and preserve your sight.”
She said patients with diabetes are also at risk of other conditions that may affect vision. People with diabetes are, for example, at greater risk of developing cataracts earlier in life than the general population.
Diabetics must tend to their sight
Regular eye examinations vital even if eyesight seems normal
Ophthalmologist Maanda Mabogo says diabetic retinopathy is the silent thief targeting your vision.
Mabogo said diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that can result in blindness if not diagnosed and treated early.
"It is one of the most common causes of blindness in SA," she said.
“It is important to be aware of the risks and symptoms of this condition, so that you can take steps to protect your vision,” Mabogo said.
“Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the tiny blood vessels in the retina. This results in two main problems. Macular oedema, where fluid leaks from the damaged blood vessels into the macular, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision.
"The second is proliferative diabetic retinopathy when new, abnormal blood vessels grow on the retina, which can bleed and scar, causing vision loss and retinal detachment.”
“Cataracts cause vision loss and when fully matured they lead to blindness and glaucoma.
Glaucoma results in the formation of new blood vessels on the iris. This may lead raised intraocular pressure.
“Early detection and timely treatment of diabetes-associated eye conditions can help prevent irreversible blindness caused by diabetes mellitus.”
She shares several measures that can be taken to help manage diabetic retinopathy and protect your vision:
Maintain good blood sugar control: This is the cornerstone of preventing and managing diabetic retinopathy.
Control blood pressure: Keeping your blood pressure under control can significantly reduce the risk of vision loss.
Achieve a healthy weight: Maintaining a healthy weight contributes to overall wellbeing and improves blood sugar control.
Quit smoking: Smoking is detrimental to your eye health and overall health. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce your risk of developing diabetic retinopathy.
Regular eye exams: Adhering to your doctor's recommended schedule for eye exams is crucial for early detection and timely intervention.
