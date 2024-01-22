×

South Africa

Four killed, three injured in mass shooting at Mpumalanga tavern

The incident happened in Mpumalanga on Sunday

22 January 2024 - 13:15
Chisa Mpama tavern in Kgobokwane, where four people died in a mass shooting.
Image: Facebook

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after a mass shooting at a tavern over the weekend left four people dead and three injured.

The incident happened at Chisa Mpama tavern in Kgobokwane, near Siyabuswa, on Sunday night at around 9pm, according to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

"According to a report, a group of armed suspects is said to have stormed into the tavern. The suspects were reportedly carrying high-calibre firearms and began shooting randomly," he said.

"Three victims died at the scene and a fourth, who was taken to hospital for treatment, succumbed to the injuries sustained.

"Police are investigating four counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder."

Three people are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital, police confirmed. 

No arrests have been made. Police confirmed a team has been assembled to track down the suspects. 

The motive for the shootings is unknown.

TimesLIVE

