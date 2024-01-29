×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Criminals cause more than R30m damage to traffic lights in Gauteng

By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2024 - 14:15
A traffic light on Mooi Street in Johannesburg was pushed over so its electrical cables could be stolen. File image
A traffic light on Mooi Street in Johannesburg was pushed over so its electrical cables could be stolen. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

There is an alarming surge in vandalism and theft targeting traffic signals in Gauteng, says the provincial department of roads and transport.

In the past year alone, this has cost the department R30m, with more than 400 signalised traffic intersections vandalised.

The situation is so dire in certain areas the department has converted traffic light intersections into four-way stops.

“These criminal activities are inflicting economic losses on the province, with replacement and repair costs reaching millions.

“Notably, high-profile intersections such as Hendrik Potgieter and Christiaan De Wet are repeatedly vandalised shortly after repairs, incurring costs exceeding R500,000 per repair,” the department said.

Rebuilding an intersection, on average, can range between R900,000 and R1.5m, it said.

“The acts of vandalism and theft do not only disrupt the functioning of essential traffic signal services but also pose a threat to public safety. The incidents contribute to increased downtime for traffic signals, resulting in an unfavourable user experience, crashes and substantial costs for the department in rebuilding and replacing stolen equipment.”

Collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies are under way to address the problem.

TimesLIVE

JMPD deploys pointsmen to control traffic during load-shedding

200 trained officials will be on the roads from January 22.
News
1 week ago

Theft and vandalism of traffic lights spikes in Tshwane, disrupting traffic

The City of Tshwane has in the past few months seen a sharp increase in the vandalism of traffic lights or theft of their parts.
News
3 months ago

Joburg needs R154bn to address road infrastructure backlog

The City of Johannesburg says it will need R154bn to deal with the current road infrastructure backlog with the  the city's traffic lights needing ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 January 2024