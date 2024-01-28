×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three-year-old girl raped in Limpopo, police urge parents to do more to shield children from predators

By TimesLIVE - 28 January 2024 - 12:13
Do more to protect children from predators, police urge. File image
Do more to protect children from predators, police urge. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police are urging parents and guardians to take extra care to shield children from sexual offenders after the rape of a three-year-old girl was reported in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a woman from Gabaza village outside Tzaneen opened the case on Friday.

She had left the child at home alone and returned in the early evening to bath her.

"The girl complained about some pains on her genitals. When she checked the victim's genitals she saw blood stains.

“The victim was taken to the nearby hospital for medical examination, and the results came back positive that there was penetration.”

The case is under investigation by the Tzaneen family violence child protection and sexual offences unit.

Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspect is asked to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Isaac Mahlane, at 082 469 2625 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Provincial deputy commissioner of policing Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers issued this plea: “Parents and guardians are continuously urged to take extra care for their children to curb the scourge of sexual related offences.”

TimesLIVE

Life sentence for Free State dad accused of raping his daughter

A 35-year-old man has been handed a life sentence in the Bethlehem magistrate's court for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor daughter ...
News
5 days ago

Kempton Park couple sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing their children

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a Kempton Park couple to lengthy jail terms for sexually abusing their three minor children for more ...
News
5 days ago

Trump defamation trial delayed by Covid-19 concerns; he could testify on Wednesday

Donald Trump may be set to testify in the writer E. Jean Carroll's latest civil defamation trial in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, after a ...
News
5 days ago

ANC fires ward councillor accused of raping two boys

The ANC has dismissed North West ANC ward councillor, Tebogo Sepale, who is accused of statutory rape of two boys.
News
1 week ago

Pregnant woman raped ‘by man known to her’ after he accosted her at home

Limpopo police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly raped a 21-year-old pregnant woman on Saturday night.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 January 2024